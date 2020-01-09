Justice Grown Acquires Cannabis Cultivation, Pharmacy Licenses in Missouri and Utah

Justice Grown, a cannabis operator that holds licenses in each California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, announced that it has acquired three new cannabis cultivation licenses in the Missouri medical market and two cannabis pharmacy licenses in Utah’s medical market.

In Missouri, the three new cultivation licenses will allow the company to participate in The Show-Me State’s medical cannabis program through the growth and production of flower products. In Utah, where dispensaries are called “medical cannabis pharmacies,” Justice Grown was awarded two licenses to operate locations in Salt Lake City and St. George, respectively.

Justice Grown is rapidly expanding its operation, with the recent appointment of Darin Carpenter as CEO, who previously served as director of operations for Tryke Companies, which is currently under acquisition by Cresco Labs for $282.5 million.

Justice Grown currently operates two medical dispensaries in Pennsylvania, with another dispensary location and a new cultivation site slated for the state in 2020. Also in development is the company’s first recreational dispensary in Santa Rosa, Calif., in addition to expansion and improvements to the state’s cultivation operation. Currently under construction are Justice Grown’s New Jersey cultivation operation and its first dispensary in the state, as well as a new cultivation facility in Illinois.