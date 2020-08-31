Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Story continues below

On August 25, 2020, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Revolving Credit and Security Agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) among the Company, as borrowing agent; Build-A-Bear Retail Management, Inc., together with the Company, as borrowers (collectively, the “Borrowers”); Build-A-Bear Workshop Franchise Holdings, Inc., Build-A-Bear Entertainment, LLC, Build-A-Bear Card Services LLC and Build-A-Bear Workshop Canada, Ltd. (collectively, the “Guarantors”); the lenders party thereto (the “Lenders”); and PNC Bank, National Association, as agent for Lenders (in such capacity, “Agent”). All capitalized terms used in this Item 1.01 and not otherwise defined in this Item 1.01 shall have the meanings given in the Credit Agreement.

The Credit Agreement provides for a senior secured revolving loan in aggregate principal amount of up to $25,000,000 (subject to a borrowing base formula), which may be increased with the consent of the Lenders by an amount not to exceed $25,000,000, subject to the conditions set forth in the Credit Agreement (the “Increase Option”). The borrowing base under the Credit Agreement is based on specified percentages of Eligible Credit Card Receivables, Eligible Inventory and, under certain circumstances, Eligible Foreign In-Transit Inventory and, in the discretion of the Agent, Eligible Receivables. The Credit Agreement provides for swingline loans of up to $5,000,000 and the issuance of standby or commercial letters of credit of up to $5,000,000. Proceeds of the advances under the Credit Agreement may be used to (a) repay existing indebtedness owed to U.S. Bank National Association, (b) pay fees and expenses relating to the transactions contemplated by the Credit Agreement, and (c) fund ongoing working capital, capital expenditures, permitted acquisitions and general corporate purposes, in each case to the extent permitted under, and as defined in, the Credit Agreement.

Revolving advances under the Credit Agreement will be secured (subject to permitted liens and certain other exceptions) by a first priority lien on substantially all of the personal property of the Company and all of its U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries, including certain receivables (including receivables from the sale inventory and credit card receivables but excluding certain franchise receivables), equipment and fixtures, intellectual property, inventory and equity interests held by the Borrowers and the Guarantors in their respective domestic and foreign subsidiaries. The Credit Agreement includes a negative covenant with respect to granting a lien on its Ohio warehouse.

Borrowings under the Credit Agreement bear interest (a) a base rate determined under the Credit Agreement, or (b) at the Borrower’s option, at a rate based on LIBOR, plus in either case a margin based on average undrawn availability as determined in accordance with the Credit Agreement.

The Credit Agreement matures on August 25, 2025 (unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms thereof) and requires compliance with conditions precedent that must be satisfied prior to any borrowing. The Credit Agreement also contains various representations, warranties and covenants that the Company considers customary.

The Credit Agreement requires the Company to comply with one financial covenant, specifically, that the Company maintain availability (as determined in accordance with the Credit Agreement) at all times equal to or greater than the greater of (a) 12.5% of the Loan Cap and (b) $3,125,000 (subject to increase upon exercise of the Increase Option). The “Loan Cap” is the lesser of (1) $25,000,000 less the outstanding amount of loans and letters of credit under the Credit Agreement and (2) the borrowing base from time to time under the Credit Agreement.The Credit Agreement also contains various information and reporting requirements and provides for various fees customary for an asset-based lending facility. The Company anticipates the annual costs of maintaining the Credit Agreement, including interest and fees, will be between $500,000 and $600,000.