HOMETRUST BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers;

Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On August 31, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the holding Company for HomeTrust Bank (the “Bank”), appointed Rebekah M. Lowe as a director of the Company, effective September 1, 2020. Ms. Lowe has been appointed to the Board\’s Compensation Committee and Governance and Nominating Committee and will serve in the class of directors whose terms expire in fiscal 2023. Ms. Lowe also was appointed as a director of the Bank effective September 1, 2020.
Ms. Lowe will generally be entitled to the same compensation arrangement as is provided to the other non-employee directors of the Company and the Bank. This arrangement consists of the following (i) an annual cash retainer of $34,000; (ii) a cash fee of $1,500 for each Board meeting attended in excess of ten meetings during the fiscal year; (iii) a cash fee of $750 for each committee meeting attended lasting one hour or more; (iv) an annual restricted stock award with a grant date value of approximately $30,000; and (v) an additional annual cash retainer of $15,000 for the Lead Director/Vice Chair, $10,000 for the Audit Committee Chair, $7,500 for the Compensation Committee Chair and $5,000 for the Governance and Nominating Committee Chair.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
About HOMETRUST BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company of HomeTrust Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans, construction and land/lot loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial loans, indirect automobile, and municipal leases. Municipal leases are secured primarily by a ground lease for a firehouse or an equipment lease for fire trucks and firefighting equipment to fire departments located throughout North and South Carolina. The Company purchases investment securities consisting primarily of securities issued by the United States Government agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, as well as certificates of deposit insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

