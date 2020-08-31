SEC Filings HOMETRUST BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

HOMETRUST BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers;

Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On August 31, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the holding Company for HomeTrust Bank (the “Bank”), appointed Rebekah M. Lowe as a director of the Company, effective September 1, 2020. Ms. Lowe has been appointed to the Board\’s Compensation Committee and Governance and Nominating Committee and will serve in the class of directors whose terms expire in fiscal 2023. Ms. Lowe also was appointed as a director of the Bank effective September 1, 2020.

Ms. Lowe will generally be entitled to the same compensation arrangement as is provided to the other non-employee directors of the Company and the Bank. This arrangement consists of the following (i) an annual cash retainer of $34,000; (ii) a cash fee of $1,500 for each Board meeting attended in excess of ten meetings during the fiscal year; (iii) a cash fee of $750 for each committee meeting attended lasting one hour or more; (iv) an annual restricted stock award with a grant date value of approximately $30,000; and (v) an additional annual cash retainer of $15,000 for the Lead Director/Vice Chair, $10,000 for the Audit Committee Chair, $7,500 for the Compensation Committee Chair and $5,000 for the Governance and Nominating Committee Chair.

A copy of the press release issued by the Company announcing the appointment of Ms. Lowe is attached hereto as Exhibit

99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits