AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.>Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) and (c)

On June 17, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Amkor Technology, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Giel Rutten as President and Chief Executive Officer and elected Mr. Rutten as a Director, and Mr. Stephen D. Kelley ceased serving as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board.

Mr. Rutten, 62, has served as the Company’s Executive Vice President since February 2020. Mr. Rutten joined the Company in January 2014 as Executive Vice President of Advanced Products. Before that, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Ledzworld, an LED technology company, and also served as Senior Vice President for the Business Unit Home in NXP. Mr. Rutten first joined Philips Semiconductors in 1984 and took on various key management positions in the areas of general management, marketing, operations and engineering in Europe, Asia and the United States. Mr. Rutten has more than 30 years of experience in the global semiconductor industry and holds a Master’s degree in Physics and Chemistry from the University of Nijmegen, the Netherlands. As a result of these and other professional experiences, Mr. Rutten has a comprehensive understanding of the semiconductor industry and broad management experience in the Company’s business and possesses particular knowledge and experience in strategic planning, business development, technology, manufacturing and operations relevant to the Company’s business, which are among the key attributes which qualify Mr. Rutten for election to the Board.

There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Rutten and any other persons to which he was selected as President and Chief Executive Officer or elected as a Director. There are also no family relationships between Mr. Rutten and any director or executive officer of the Company, and he has no direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

A copy of the Company’s press release announcing the events described under Item 5.02 above is included in this filing as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01.>Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits