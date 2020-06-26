GEOVAX LABS, INC. (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On June 26 2020, the Company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Securities Purchase Agreement) with Cavalry Fund I LP and Cavalry Special Ops Fund, LLC (collectively, the “Purchaser”), to which the Company received $1,050,000 in exchange for the issuance of:

The transactions contemplated under the Securities Purchase Agreement closed on June 26, 2020. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the issuance of the Debenture and the Warrant for working capital purposes. It plans to seek stockholder approval of a reverse stock split, to be accompanied by an underwritten public offering for cash and the listing of its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. There can be no assurance the Company will be successful in these efforts.

The Debenture matures in 12 months, bears interest at a rate of 5% per annum, and is convertible into the Company’s common stock, $0.01 par value, beginning six months after its date of issuance at an initial conversion price of $0.50 per share. Interest is payable quarterly in cash, or if certain conditions are met, the Company may pay accrued interest in shares of its common stock.

The Debenture may be prepaid at any time for the first 90 days at face value plus accrued interest. From day 91 through day 180, the Debenture may be prepaid in an amount equal to 110% of the principal amount plus accrued interest. From day 181 through day 365, it may be prepaid in an amount equal to 120% of the principal amount plus accrued interest.

The Debenture will convert into common stock upon the Company’s consummation of a single public offering for cash of common stock or common stock equivalents with initial gross proceeds to the Company equal to or greater than $6,000,000 which results in the listing of the Company’s common stock on a national securities exchange. The conversion price is equal to the lower of (i) the conversion price and (ii) 80% of the offering price in the offering. The Warrant may be called by the Company if the Company’s common stock trades at $1.25 for ten straight trading days, subject to certain conditions. The Warrant also contains provisions permitting cashless exercise subject to certain conditions.

The Debenture and the Warrant contain conversion limitations providing that a holder thereof may not convert the Debenture or exercise the Warrant to the extent (but only to the extent) that, if after giving effect to such conversion, the holder or any of its affiliates would beneficially own in excess of 4.99% (the “Maximum Percentage”) of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock immediately after giving effect to such conversion or exercise. A holder may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership limitation upon notice to the Company provided that in no event such limitation exceeds 9.99%, and that any increase shall not be effective until the 61st day after such notice.