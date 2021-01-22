EASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. (OTCMKTS:ESDI) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On January 19, 2021, our board of directors (the “Board”) determined that one of its members, Stephanie Kilkenny, had ceased to be independent (as defined by NASDAQ Listing Rule 5605(a)(2) due to circumstances beyond her reasonable control. As a result, we are no longer in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rules 5605(b), (c), and (d). The Board resolved to regain compliance and take commercially reasonable steps, including retaining an executive search firm, to fill a current vacancy on the Board with a new director who qualifies as independent under these rules as soon as possible but in no event later than the earlier of our next annual shareholder meeting or 180 days from the date of determination.



About EASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. (OTCMKTS:ESDI)

Story continues below

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (Eastside) is a manufacturer, developer, producer and marketer of master-crafted spirits. The Company’s beverage alcohol categories include bourbon, whiskey, rum and vodka. The Company operates through the marketing and distributing of hand-crafted spirits segment. Its brands include Burnside Bourbon, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, Barrel Hitch American Whiskey, Barrel Hitch Oregon Oak American Whiskey, Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Ginger Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Portland Potato Vodka, Marionberry Whiskey and Cherry Bomb Whiskey. Eastside creates seasonal and limited edition handmade products, such as Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. Eastside distributes its products in approximately 15 states, including Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Minnesota, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.