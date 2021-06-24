BLUE LINE PROTECTION GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

Item 3.03 of the Original Report, as amended by the First Amendment and update the market, stockholders and other interested parties in respect of the disclosures contained in Item 8.01 herein. No other revisions have been made to the Original Report, and other than mentioned in the foregoing sentence, this 8-K/A does not amend, update, or change any other items or disclosures contained in the Original Report.

ITEM 3.03 MATERIAL MODIFICATION TO RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS.

The definition of “ Effective Date ” is amended to have the meaning set forth in Item 8.01 below, incorporated hereinto this Item 3.03 by reference thereto.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

The Company reported in its Form 8-K dated April 1, 2021, that it had filed an Issuer Company-Related Action Notification Form with FINRA on March 25, 2021, under FINRA Rule 6490, for processing a 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its authorized and issued and outstanding common stock. On June 22, 2020, we received notice from FINRA/OTC Corporate Actions that the reverse stock split described above will take effect at the open of business on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. A “D” will be placed on the Blue Line Protection Group ticker symbol, BLPG, for 20 business days to alert the public of the split. The trading symbol for the Company’s common stock will remain “BLPG.” The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock following the reverse stock split will be 09568Q305.

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. provides armed protection, financial solutions, logistics, and compliance services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry. The Company offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, very important person (VIP) and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training, and compliance services. It offers an integrated approach to manage the movement of cannabis and cash from growers through dispensaries via armed and armored transport, money processing, vaulting and related credit. Money processing services generally include counting, sorting and wrapping currency. The Company supplies guards, protection and armed and armored transportation to approximately 60% of all the licensees in Colorado.