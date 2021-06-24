Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Effective June 21, 2021, Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an amendment (the “Addendum”) to the employment agreement between the Company and A. Lorne Weil, the Company’s Executive Chair (the “Executive”), dated as of October 9, 2020 (such agreement, as clarified on April 12, 2021, the “Employment Agreement”). The Employment Agreement, as amended by the Addendum, provides that the Executive agrees to convert his first tranche of Time Based RSUs and first tranche of Adjusted EBITDA Based RSUs to Stock Price Based RSUs by:

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., formerly Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp., is a global games technology company. The Company is engaged in developing and operating digital games and networks. The Company is engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming (SBG) systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated betting, gaming and lottery operators around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Server Based Gaming and Virtual Sports. The Company operates approximately 25,000 digital gaming terminals and supplies its Virtual Sports products in over 35,000 venues and on approximately 100 Websites in over 30 countries. The Company provides digital gaming solutions on its network that accommodates a range of devices, including land-based gaming machine products, mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, as well as personal computer (PC) and social applications.