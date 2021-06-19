BIOTRICITY INC. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On June 15, 2021, Biotricity, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release reporting certain unaudited financial results for the 2021 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and gave certain guidance. The full text of this press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

to General Instruction B.2. to Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall any of them be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits. The exhibit listed in the following Exhibit Index is furnished as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K:



BIOTRICITY INC. Exhibit

About BIOTRICITY INC. (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity Inc is a Canada-based medical technology company. The Company delivers remote biometric monitoring solutions, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions and lifestyle improvement. It offers bioflux, an Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring system that enables physicians to diagnose cardiovascular diseases or coronary heart diseases, acts as an ambulatory monitor that detects arrhythmias, performs remote mobile cardiac telemetry diagnostic monitoring, and transmits ECG data via a built-in cellular radio in real time. The Company also provides biolife, a health and lifestyle solution for individuals, which consists of a device that monitors heart-rhythm or ECG, as well as respiration, calories, temperature, physical activity, and other.