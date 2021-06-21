MERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MRPI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

On June 10, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with Revive through its wholly owned subsidiary All Your Foods USA, Inc. bringing business currently revenueing into the corporation. Revive provides healthy and delicious premium pre-portioned frozen Superfoods smoothies, oats, meals and more delivered right to the customers door. Revive currently delivers over a million smoothies a month. The Company is Revives food Production and development partner.

All your foods has officially become the main food production company outside of Revives production for new and soon existing products.

This two year deal will see AYF and Revive develop new products and improve on existing ones.

9.01 Exhibits

99.1 Revive Agreement



MERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Exhibit

EX-99 2 e2851_ex99-1.htm EX-99 Exhibit 99.1 Manufacturing and Supply Agreement On June 11,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About MERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MRPI)

Mera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a marine biotechnology company. The Company focuses on photobioreactor technology and owns intellectual property dedicated to the culture of microalgae for biofuel or nutriceutical production. The Company manufactures natural astaxanthin from Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae. Through its research and development, the Company has formulated AstaFactor, an astaxanthin supplement with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity, which is available in three formulations, such as rejuvenating formula, sports formula and salmon essentials, such as natural astaxanthin combined with a blend of fish and salmon oil. The Company also produces sea salt products, such as gourmet salt and nigari. The gourmet salt includes Hawaiian Furikake, Hawaiian Furikake refillable grinder, Kona Sea Salt, Kona Sea Salt flake salt case, Kona Sea Salt grinder and Kona Sea Salt grinder case. The Company offers nigari in sizes ranging from one gallon to 250 gallons.