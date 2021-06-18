Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity. The Company provides customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior secured, junior secured and unitranche (a combination of senior secured and junior secured debt in the same facility) debt, and subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment advisor, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC (MC Advisors).