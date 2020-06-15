Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Story continues below

About Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (Torchlight) is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company focuses on drilling and working interest programs within the United States. The Company has interests in approximately four oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development in Wilson County, Texas; the Ring Energy Joint Venture in Southwest Kansas; Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma, and the Orogrande Project in Hudspeth County, Texas. The Company also operates through two other subsidiaries, including Torchlight Energy Operating, LLC, a Texas limited liability company, and Hudspeth Oil Corporation, a Texas corporation. The Marcelina Creek Field Development is located over the Austin Chalk, Buda and Eagle Ford Formations.