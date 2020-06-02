BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSGM) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On June 1, 2020, BioSig Technologies, Inc. and its majority-owned subsidiary, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ViralClear”), issued a press release announcing that ViralClear will host a call to discuss the Phase II clinical trials of merimepodib, its broad-spectrum oral anti-viral candidate for the treatment of COVID-19 in adult patients. A copy of this press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

BioSig Technologies, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_188783.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_188783.htm Exhibit 99.1 ViralClear to Host Conference Call on June 9th to Discuss Upcoming and Recent Developments for Phase II Human Clinical Trials of its Broad-Spectrum Oral Anti-viral Candidate for Treatment of COVID-19 ● Company to provide updates on the initiation of human trials for treatment of adult hospitalized patients with COVID-19 ● Phase II clinical trial will be conducted with merimepodib and remdesivir in multiple sites nationwide with data expected in the third quarter 2020 Westport,…

About BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage medical device company. The Company is developing a technology platform to manage noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. It is engaged in developing the Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms (PURE) electro-pneumatic (EP) System. PURE EP System is a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. The Company’s PURE EP System is designed to assist electrophysiologists with real-time evaluations of electrocardiograms and electrograms, and helps in making clinical decisions in real-time. It is also developing signal-processing tools, which will assist electrophysiologists in differentiating true signals from noise and provide guidance in identifying ablation targets within the PURE EP System.