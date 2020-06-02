SEC Filings IF BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

IF BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers .

Employment Agreements with Walter H. Hasselbring. On May 28, 2020, the Board of Directors of IF Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) and the Board of Directors of Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association (the “Bank”), the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, each renewed their respective Employment Agreements (“Employment Agreements”) with Walter H. Hasselbring, III, the Chief Executive Officer and President of the Bank and the Company. This renewal will become effective on July 7, 2020, with the term of the Employment Agreements thereafter continuing until July 7, 2023. There were no material changes to the terms and conditions of the Employment Agreements.

Renewal of Change in Control Agreements. On May 28, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Bank also renewed for an additional year the executive change in control agreements (“Change in Control Agreements”) for Pamela J. Verkler, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Linda L. Hamilton, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Thomas J. Chamberlain, Executive Vice President, so that the term, as renewed, shall be July 7, 2020 through July 7, 2022. There were no material changes to the terms and conditions of the change in control agreements.