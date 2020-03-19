SEC Filings Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01. OTHER EVENTS.

On March 18, 2020, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a dividend for the month of March 2020 of $0.08 per share to be paid on April 28, 2020 to holders of record on March 31, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2020. In addition, the Company announced certain details of its RMBS portfolio as of February 29, 2020 as well as certain other information regarding the Company. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing the dividend and the other information regarding the Company is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by this reference.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements.

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and market conditions, including the impact of the global coronavirus outbreak on the financial markets and the economy generally. These forward looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will not vary from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company\’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

(d) Exhibits