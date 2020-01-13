ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 13, 2020, ViewRay, Inc. (“ViewRay” or the “Company”) issued a press release announcing preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 13, 2020, the Company announced that James (“Jim”) Alecxih will resign as the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer, effective as of January 17, 2020. Mr. Alecxih’s departure from the Company is not the result of any issue, concern or disagreement regarding the Company’s operations, policies or practices of the Company. At this time the Company does not intend to backfill the Chief Commercial Officer role.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Spokespersons of ViewRay, Inc. (“ViewRay”) plan to present the information in the presentation attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 to analysts and investors from time to time on or after January 13, 2020. The presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page at Company’s website at: http://investors.viewray.com.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

ViewRay, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 vray-ex991_247.htm EX-99.1 vray-ex991_247.htm Exhibit 99.1 ViewRay Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results CLEVELAND,…

About ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.