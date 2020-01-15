DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On January 15, 2020, Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release reporting first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

About DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. develops and markets services that enable the secure distribution of digital media content over the Internet. The Company’s services are based around security, watermarking and instant play streaming media technologies. The Company’s products and services include Clipstream Online Video Platform (OVP), Clipstream Online Video Platform and Play MPE. The Clipstream Online Video Platform is a self-service system for encoding, hosting and reporting on video playback, which can be embedded in third-party Websites or e-mails. With the JavaScript codec approach, the Company offers various features, such as security, interactivity and proofing of content. Play MPE is a digital delivery service for moving broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information and other digital content securely through the Internet.