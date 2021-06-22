BIOCARDIA, INC. (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 22, 2021, BioCardia, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that data demonstrating the high CD34+ cell dosing being achieved in the ongoing pivotal CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial will be presented at the virtual European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure Annual Meeting 2021. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

EX-99.1 2 ex_258884.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_258884.htm Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE BioCardia to Present CardiAMP Cell Therapy Clinical Trial Data at European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure 2021 Cell Therapy Platform Demonstrates High Dose CD34+ Cell Performance Characteristics in Patients with Ischemic Heart Failure. June 22,…

About BIOCARDIA, INC. (OTCMKTS:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc., formerly Tiger X Medical, Inc., is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System (CardiAMP). It focuses on the Phase III trial for CardiAMP in ischemic systolic heart failure. The Company also offers CardiALLO Cell Therapy System (CardiALLO), an allogeneic off the shelf mesenchymal stem cell product candidate from other donors. It focuses on the Phase II trial for CardiALLO for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. The Company focuses on various fields of autologous and allogeneic cell-based therapies to manage the lives of patients with cardiovascular conditions. CardiAMP is a therapeutic treatment that includes a companion diagnostic. It consists of a cell potency screening test, a point of care cell processing platform and a biotherapeutic delivery system.