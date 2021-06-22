SEC Filings PHARMACYTE BIOTECH, INC. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

PHARMACYTE BIOTECH, INC. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events. On June 18, 2021, PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (“PharmaCyte”) announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held virtually on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, has been adjourned until Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. PDT in order to allow additional time for stockholders to vote on Proposal No. 2, the proposal to increase the authorized number of shares of capital stock. When the annual meeting is reconvened on June 30, 2021, it will continue to be held virtually at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PMCB2021. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 herein. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits.



PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 pharmacyte_8k-ex9901.htm PRESS RELEASE: PHARMACYTE BIOTECH ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About PHARMACYTE BIOTECH, INC. (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., formerly Nuvilex, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and preparing to commercialize treatments for cancer and diabetes based upon a cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box. The Company’s Cell-in-a-Box technology will be used as a platform upon which treatments for various types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer, and diabetes will be developed. The Company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the delivery of cancer-killing drugs at the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type I diabetes and insulin-dependent Type II diabetes based upon the encapsulation of a human cell line genetically engineered to produce, store and secrete insulin at levels in proportion to the levels of blood sugar in the human body using its Cell-in-a-Box technology.