INC. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Effective March 18, 2021, the holders of a total of $1,100,000 in issued and outstanding convertible notes converted the entire principal amount of the notes, together with a total of $47,491 in accrued interest on the notes, at the note conversion price of $1.00 per share and were issued a total of 1,147,491 shares of our common stock in accordance with the voluntary conversion feature of the notes. In addition, effective March 24, 2021, the holder of a warrant to purchase 67,500 shares of common stock at a price of $1.50 per share exercised the warrant, resulting in total proceeds to the company of $101,250 and the issuance of 67,500 shares of common stock to the warrant holder.

The issuance of shares of common stock upon conversion of the notes and exercise of the warrant, as described above, was exempt from registration to Rule 506(b) under Regulation D, as the notes and warrants were offered exclusively to accredited investors and we engaged in no general solicitation or advertising regarding the private offering.



