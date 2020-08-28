EASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. (OTCMKTS:ESDI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Departure of Director

On August 19, 2020 Mr. Jack Peterson tendered his resignation as a director to the board of directors (the “Board”) of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (the “Company”). The Board accepted the resignation of Mr. Peterson, effective August 25, 2020. Mr. Peterson did not serve on any Board committees at the time of his resignation. Mr. Peterson is the President of Sandstrom Partners (“Sandstrom”), who has provided the Company with marketing strategy and branding services since 2016. The Company has a bona fide dispute with Sandstrom regarding the services rendered, the amount owed, and the terms of the Company’s arrangement with Sandstrom. The Company and Sandstrom are negotiating a resolution of the dispute. The Company believes that Mr. Peterson resigned in connection with the dispute and the ongoing negotiations.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

10.1 Resignation of Jack Peterson



Eastside Distilling, Inc. Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About EASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. (OTCMKTS:ESDI)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (Eastside) is a manufacturer, developer, producer and marketer of master-crafted spirits. The Company’s beverage alcohol categories include bourbon, whiskey, rum and vodka. The Company operates through the marketing and distributing of hand-crafted spirits segment. Its brands include Burnside Bourbon, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, Barrel Hitch American Whiskey, Barrel Hitch Oregon Oak American Whiskey, Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Ginger Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Portland Potato Vodka, Marionberry Whiskey and Cherry Bomb Whiskey. Eastside creates seasonal and limited edition handmade products, such as Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. Eastside distributes its products in approximately 15 states, including Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Minnesota, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.