Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.


Beyond Commerce, Inc. Exhibit
EX-3.1 2 byoc_ex3z1.htm AMENDED AND RESTATED ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION   SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED   ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION   OF   BEYOND COMMERCE,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. is a multi-faceted business serving as a media hub for high traffic Web properties, and owns and operates synergistic technology, in Ad Networking, and E-Commerce. The Company’s e-Commerce platform known as i-SUPPLY, is an online storefront that offered easy to use, fully customizable Ecommerce services, and revenue solutions for any third party Website large or small, and hosted local ads. The Company’s operations are classified into three principal reportable segments: internet retail store and its ecommerce operations (BOOMj.com and i-SUPPLY); an e-commerce store licensing business (KaChing KaChing, Inc.), and an online media and marketing company (Adjuice, Inc.). The Company has interests in KaChing KaChing, Inc., LocalAdLink Inc., Ad Link, Inc., Adjuice, Inc and AIM Connection, Inc.

