OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On March 3, 2021, Evan Jones, a director of OpGen, Inc. (the “Company”) since 2010, notified the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company that, for personal reasons, he would not stand for re-election at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company (the “2021 Annual Meeting”). Mr. Jones’ resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company or its management with respect to any matter relating to the Company\’s operations, policies or practices.

On March 3, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has established June 9, 2021 as the date for the 2021 Annual Meeting, to be held at the Company’s new headquarters at 9717 Key West Avenue, Suite 100, Rockville, MD, 20850. The Board also established the close of business on April 15, 2021 as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. The time and attendance instructions of the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the Company’s proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, to be electronically filed prior to the Annual Meeting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Because the date of the 2021 Annual Meeting represents a change of more than 30 days from the anniversary date of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, in accordance with Rule 14a-5(f) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), the Company is giving notice of this change and is updating the applicable deadlines for the submission of stockholder proposals for the 2021 Annual Meeting. Stockholders of the Company who wish to have a proposal considered for inclusion in the Company’s proxy materials for the 2021 Annual Meeting to Rule 14a-8 must ensure that their proposal is received by the Secretary of the Company at 708 Quince Orchard Road, Suite 220, Gaithersburg, MD 20878, by the close of business on April 1, 2021, which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin making its proxy materials available. Rule 14a-8 proponents and the proposals they submit must also comply with the requirements of Rule 14a-8 and other applicable laws in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Company’s proxy materials for the 2021 Annual Meeting. The April 1, 2021 deadline will also apply in determining whether notice of a stockholder proposal is timely for purposes of exercising discretionary voting authority with respect to proxies under Rule 14a-4(c) under the Exchange Act.

In addition, in accordance with the requirements contained in Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company (the “Bylaws”), stockholders who wish to nominate a person for election as a director or bring other business that is a proper subject for stockholder action before the 2021 Annual Meeting outside of Rule 14a-8 must ensure that written notice (including all of the information specified in the Bylaws) of such nomination or other proposal is received by the Secretary of the Company at the address specified above no later than the close of business on the tenth day following the earlier of the day on which notice of the date of the meeting was mailed or public disclosure was made, or March 18, 2021. Any such nomination or other proposal must meet the requirements set forth in the Bylaws in order to be brought before the 2021 Annual Meeting.



OpGen, Inc. (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. Its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests and bioinformatics address the threat of anti-biotic resistance by helping physicians and healthcare providers manage patient care decisions and protect the hospital biome through customized screening and surveillance solutions. It is working to deliver its molecular information solution to a global network of customers and partners. It is also working to provide precise diagnostic information powered by pathogen surveillance data. The Company’s high-resolution DNA tests are marketed under the Acuitas trade name.