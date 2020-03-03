BENEFITFOCUS, INC. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On March 3, 2020, Benefitfocus, Inc. issued a press release announcing its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein in its entirety by reference.

The information in this Item 2.02 (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Press release dated March 3, 2020

Benefitfocus,Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 bnft-ex991_9.htm EX-99.1 bnft-ex991_9.htm Exhibit 99.1 Benefitfocus,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About BENEFITFOCUS, INC. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (Benefitfocus) provides cloud-based benefits software solutions for consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Benefitfocus Platform allows how organizations and individuals shop for, enroll in, manage and exchange benefits. It operates through two business segments: Employer, which derives its revenue from customers that use the Company’s services for the provision of benefits to their employees, and administrators acting on behalf of employers, Carrier, which derives its revenue from insurance companies that provide coverage at their own risk. Its products and services for Insurance Carriers include Marketplaces; eEnrollment; eExchange; Core & Advanced Analytics; Integrations; Implementation Services, and Benefits Service Center. Its products and services for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace, Communication Portal, Benefitstore, Video, ACA Compliance & Reporting, eBilling & Payment, Implementation Services and Benefits Service Center.