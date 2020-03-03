GREAT AJAX CORP. (NYSE:AJX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

GREAT AJAX CORP. (NYSE:AJX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02.

On March 3, 2020, the Company will hold an investor conference call and webcast to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, including the Press Release and other matters relating to the Company.
The Company has also made available on its website presentation materials containing certain additional information relating to the Company and its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Presentation Materials”). The Presentation Materials are furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.2, and are incorporated by reference in this Item 7.01. All information in Exhibit 99.2 is presented as of the particular date or dates referenced therein, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to, and disclaims any duty to, update any of the information provided.
The information provided in Item 7.01 of this report, including Exhibit 99.2, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall the information or Exhibit 99.2 be deemed incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Great Ajax Corp. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 exhibit991-123119.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1 GREAT AJAX CORP. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE QUARTERENDED DECEMBER 31,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About GREAT AJAX CORP. (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. is an externally managed real estate company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing a portfolio of re-performing and non-performing mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. Its segment is focused on non-performing mortgages and re-performing mortgages. It also invests in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties, as well as in the properties directly. It also holds real estate-owned properties (REO) acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its owned non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. It is managed by Thetis Asset Management LLC, an affiliated entity. Its mortgage loans and other real estate assets are serviced by Gregory Funding LLC, an affiliated entity. The Company conducts its business through its operating partnership, Great Ajax Operating Partnership L.P.

