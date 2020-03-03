SEC Filings GREAT AJAX CORP. (NYSE:AJX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

GREAT AJAX CORP. (NYSE:AJX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On March 3, 2020, the Company will hold an investor conference call and webcast to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, including the Press Release and other matters relating to the Company.

The Company has also made available on its website presentation materials containing certain additional information relating to the Company and its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Presentation Materials”). The Presentation Materials are furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.2, and are incorporated by reference in this Item 7.01. All information in Exhibit 99.2 is presented as of the particular date or dates referenced therein, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to, and disclaims any duty to, update any of the information provided.

The information provided in Item 7.01 of this report, including Exhibit 99.2, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall the information or Exhibit 99.2 be deemed incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.