CRYOPORT, INC. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07(d) of Form 8-K, this Form 8-K/A amends the Initial 8-K to disclose the Company’s decision regarding the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation.

At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders voted on, among other matters, an advisory proposal (the “Say-on-Frequency Proposal”) concerning the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation. As reported in the Initial 8-K, the advisory vote was in favor of annual frequency. In light of the Company’s prior practice of annual advisory votes on executive compensation and the results of the Say-on-Frequency Proposal, on May 2, 2019, the Company determined that it will hold a non-binding, advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company’s executive officers every year, until the next required stockholder vote on the frequency of advisory votes on executive compensation.



About CRYOPORT, INC. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (Cryoport) is a provider of cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through its purpose-built packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics expertise. The Company provides logistics solutions for biologic materials, such as immunotherapies, stem cells, chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients. The Company’s Cryoport Express Solution includes a cloud-based logistics operating platform, which is branded as the Cryoportal. The Company’s Cryoport Express Solutions are made up of the Cryoportal software platform, Cryoport Express Shippers, Cryoport Express Smart Pak data loggers and its life sciences cold chain logistics expertise. The Cryoportal is used by the Company, its clients and its business partners to automate the entry of orders, prepare customs documentation, and to facilitate status and location monitoring of shipped orders while in transit.