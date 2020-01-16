Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including hematological cancers and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company uses its chemical induction of dimerization (CID) technology platform to engineer and then control components of the immune system. The Company is developing next-generation product candidates in the areas of cellular immunotherapy, including hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) T cells therapy and T-cell receptor (TCR) cell therapies. The Company’s product candidates include BPX-501, BPX-401, BPX-601 and BPX-701. BPX-501 is an adjunct T cell therapy for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The Company’s CID-based technologies include CaspaCIDe, CIDeCAR and GoCAR-T.