Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

We are furnishing this Current Report on Form 8-K in connection with the disclosure of information, in the form of a slide presentation, to be given at meetings with institutional investors or analysts. The slide presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
The information contained in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished to Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and it shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing to this item of this report.
By filing this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, and furnishing this information, we make no admission as to the materiality of any information in this report. The information contained in this report is intended to be considered in the context of our filings with the SEC and other public announcements that we make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. We undertake no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this report, although we may do so from time to time as our management believes is appropriate. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosure.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC Exhibit
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including hematological cancers and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company uses its chemical induction of dimerization (CID) technology platform to engineer and then control components of the immune system. The Company is developing next-generation product candidates in the areas of cellular immunotherapy, including hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) T cells therapy and T-cell receptor (TCR) cell therapies. The Company’s product candidates include BPX-501, BPX-401, BPX-601 and BPX-701. BPX-501 is an adjunct T cell therapy for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The Company’s CID-based technologies include CaspaCIDe, CIDeCAR and GoCAR-T.

