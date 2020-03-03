Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The attached handout contains information that the members of Luvu Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) management will use during meetings with investors, analysts, and other interested parties to assist their understanding of the Company from time to time throughout fiscal 2020. Other presentations and related materials will be made available as they are presented during the year. This handout is also available under the Financial Overview link in the Company’s investor relations website at http://www.luvubrands.com.

The handout is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is being furnished, not filed, under Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Luvu Brands, Inc. March 2020 Investor Deck



About Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU)

Luvu Brands, Inc. (Liberator), formerly Liberator, Inc., designs and manufactures various specialty furnishings for the sexual wellness, lifestyle and casual furniture and seating market. The Company operates through three sales channels: Direct, Wholesale and Other. Direct includes product sales through its two e-commerce sites and its retail store. Wholesale includes Liberator branded products sold to distributors and retailers, non-Liberator products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers. The Wholesale category also includes contract manufacturing services, which consist of specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for various customers. Its products are offered in vacuum eco-compressed packaging for retail stores, mass merchants, drug and Internet retailers. It also manages, markets and distributes its products to consumers through various Websites that include liberator.com, theliberator.co.uk, jaxxliving.com and avanacomfort.com.