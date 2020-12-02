APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ:APVO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On December 2, 2020, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it has expanded its ADAPTIR bispecific technology to include a new multi-specific platform technology, ADAPTIR-FLEX™. The Company also announced that it has developed a new bispecific candidate, APVO442, that uses ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technology. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this report, including the exhibit hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The information contained herein and in the accompanying exhibit shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made by the Company, whether made before, on or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

(d) Exhibits

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 apvo-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 apvo-ex991_6.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 For Immediate Release APTEVO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS SECOND PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY ADAPTIR-FLEXTM AND INTRODUCES THE NEW BISPECIFIC PROSTATE CANCER CANDIDATE APVO442 New Bispecific Therapeutic Candidate APVO442 uses ADAPTIR-FLEX Platform Technology APVO442 is a Unique T-Cell Engager Designed to Target PSMA and CD3 for the Treatment of Prostate Cancer Seattle,…

