Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Files An 8-K Other Events

On March 20, 2020, Bancorp\’s Board of Directors approved the indefinite suspension of the Share Repurchase Program under which Bancorp may repurchase up to $25.0 million of its outstanding common stock through February 28, 2022.

