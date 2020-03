STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:STFC) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

On March 19, 2020, State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Company (\”SAPC\”), a wholly owned subsidiary of State Auto Financial Corporation (the \”Company\”), received a loan in the amount of $60.0 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati (\”FHLB\”). Concurrently, State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company (“SAM”) received a loan in the amount of $40.0 million from the FHLB. The loans, known as REPO based advances, are each for general corporate purposes and are intended to provide additional liquidity for the State Auto Group. These advances can be drawn for a minimum of one day. At the Company\’s discretion, advances can be drawn for longer periods of time subject to the FHLB agreement attached as an Exhibit to this Form 8-K. The FHLB agreement is for a one-year term. The advances are each at an interest rate determined on the initial date of such advance. All principal and interest is due at maturity of such advance and is not pre-payable. These loans are fully secured by a pledge of specific investment securities of the applicable borrower.

