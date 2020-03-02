MIKROS SYSTEMS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:MKRS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

About MIKROS SYSTEMS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:MKRS)

Mikros Systems Corporation designs and manufactures software, hardware and electronic systems used to maintain distributed systems. The Company’s distribution systems include defense equipment, such as radars and combat systems, and commercial and industrial applications, such as printing presses, power distribution and utility systems, and Federal Aviation Administration systems. The Company offers systems for maintenance of radars and combat systems, which include Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset (ADEPT) and ADEPT Distance Support Sensor Suite (ADSSS). Its other products include Diagnostic Profiler and Prognostics Framework. ADEPT is a personal computer-based maintenance automation workstation used to maintain AN/SPY-1 phased array radar on cruisers and destroyers. ADSSS is a Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM) system used to monitor Combat System Elements (CSEs) onboard the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS).