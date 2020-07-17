Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 – Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On July 17, 2020, Bank of Commerce Holdings (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein in its entirety by reference.
The information in this Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto is being furnished, and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such document or filing.
Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits:
See Exhibit Index below.
EXHIBIT INDEX
|Description
|99.1
|Press Release dated July 17, 2020 announcing financial results for the quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2020
About Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)
Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California. The Bank provides a range of financial services and products for business and retail customers. Its principal products include various types of accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, certificate of deposit and money market deposit. It also offers sweep arrangements, commercial loans, construction loans, term loans, safe deposit boxes and electronic banking services. The primary focus of the Bank is to provide banking and related services to small and mid-sized businesses and not-for-profit organizations, as well as banking services for consumers, primarily business owners and their employees.