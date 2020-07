SEC Filings DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k - Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors of Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 13, 2020, DLH Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) terminated Kevin H. Beverly’s employment as the Operating Unit President of the Company’s Social & Scientific Systems, Inc. subsidiary. To support an efficient transition, Mr. Beverly has agreed to remain in the employ of the Company in an advisory capacity through July 30, 2020 to provide transition support advice. In connection with such arrangements, upon the termination of Mr. Beverly’s employment in such advisory capacity, he will be entitled to receive accrued compensation, severance payments, and continuation coverage in accordance with that certain Change in Control, Severance and Covenant Agreement effective as of October 18, 2019, and a pro-rated incentive bonus for fiscal year 2020 equal to 50% of his current base salary, subject to his execution and non-revocation of a separation and release of claims agreement. In addition, effective upon the final date of his employment, the Company will accelerate the vesting of 50,000 unvested options granted to Mr. Beverly as of October 18, 2019, that otherwise would have vested on the one-year anniversary of the grant date.

