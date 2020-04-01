INSPRO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ITCC) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

About INSPRO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ITCC)

InsPro Technologies Corporation is a technology company. The Company provides, InsPro Enterprise, which is a software application used by insurance administrators in the insurance industry. InsPro Enterprise is a Web-based insurance administration software application. InsPro Enterprise clients include insurance carriers and third-party administrators. The Company markets InsPro Enterprise as a licensed software application. The Company offers InsPro Enterprise on both a licensed and an application service provider (ASP) basis. InsPro Enterprise is an insurance administration and marketing system that supports group and individual business lines, and processes agent, direct market, worksite and Website generated business. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, InsPro Technologies, LLC (InsPro Technologies). InsPro Enterprise has a design, which enables the customer to purchase only the functionality needed.