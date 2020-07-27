B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

B2Digital, Incorporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), is announcing that it will begin holding live B2 Grappling Tournaments starting in Q3 of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. The grappling tournament business model is different than the current B2 Fighting Series LIVE MMA events that the Company has been holding, which enables the Company to sell tickets to fans in order for the fans to attend and watch the live events in person. In the grappling tournament business model, the participants pay a fee to the Company to compete in the grappling tournament and no tickets are sold to fans that create a crowd. In Q3 and Q4 of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the Company plans to recommence holding live MMA Events in the states that allow MMA fights to continue. The Company will hold B2 Grappling Tournaments in the states that do not allow MMA fights to be held and both MMA and B2 Grappling Tournaments in the states that allow live MMA Events to occur. The Company plans to adhere to and follow all COVID-19 issued regulations that are required by each individual state in which the Company holds any events.



About B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG)

