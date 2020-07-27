ITEM 7.01 — REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

On July 27, 2020, Calpine Corporation (the “Company”) announced that it intends to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”) and $500 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes” and, together with the 2029 Notes, the “Notes”). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to (i) purchase to tender offers and a consent solicitation any and all of its outstanding 5.500% Senior Notes due 2024 and an aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes due 2025 that may be purchased for a maximum purchase price of approximately $741 million and (ii) pay premiums, fees and expenses relating to the tender offers and consent solicitation. The Company will use any net proceeds from the offering in excess of that used to complete the tender offers and consent solicitation for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of existing debt.

In connection with the offering of the Notes, the Company is disclosing certain information in an offering memorandum to prospective investors in the Notes, including the information set forth below. Not all of the information contained in the offering memorandum appears below. Unless otherwise indicated or the context requires otherwise, the terms “we,” “us” and “our” refer to Calpine Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Preliminary Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

While we are currently in the process of finalizing our financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the following table summarizes preliminary unaudited information related to these aforementioned periods:

Based upon estimates provided above, Calpine estimates that Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow for the three months ended June 30, 2020 will exceed as reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This continued growth in cash flow in part demonstrates cash flow stability through the six month period ending June 30, 2020 in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, as noted below, while the six months ended June 30, 2020 Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow is expected to be between $224 million and $244 million below the prior year period, this is primarily driven by the effect of shifts in capacity revenues and hedging results impacting our previously disclosed March 31, 2020 results:

Finally, wholesale generation is expected to have increased across all regions, while retail financial performance is expected to have been relatively unchanged for the six months ended June 30, 2020 when compared to the same period during 2019.

The preliminary results presented above are unaudited, subject to completion and based on information available to management as of the date of the offering memorandum. The preliminary results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are based on management’s internal reporting and are subject to adjustment for the quarter-end closing procedures (which have not been completed) and should not be viewed as a substitute for full quarterly financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. We have prepared the preliminary financial and operating information presented herein, and our independent registered public accounting firm has not performed any audit, review or set of procedures with respect to such financial and operating information, nor have they expressed any opinion or any other form of assurance on such financial and operating information. An audit, review or set of procedures of such financial and operating information could result in changes to these preliminary