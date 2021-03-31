B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On December 28, 2020, B2Digital, Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Geneva Roth Remark Holdings, Inc. (the “Lender”) to which the Company issued to the Lender a Convertible Promissory Note in the principal amount of $107,500 (the “Note”).

On March 29, 2021, the Company paid the Note, in full.



About B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG)

Story continues below

B2 Digital, Incorporated is a provider of in-room, on-demand video entertainment and satellite services to the domestic lodging industry. The Company’s services include the delivery of Hollywood movies, sports and live events, as well as various types of pay-per-view content. Its in-room entertainment and information services include pay-per-view motion pictures, archived television content, games, music, Internet connectivity and guest programming of select pay cable channels. Its on-demand interactive services include guest folio review, automatic checkout, survey completion, guest messaging, video games and Internet service. The Company provides its services under long-term contracts to hotels, hotel management companies and individually owned and franchised hotel properties. The Company, through Hotel Movie Network, Inc. provides platforms for in room viewing of various cable channels, and other interactive and information services and high-speed wireless Internet access.