APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ:APVO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On March 30, 2021, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (“Aptevo” or the “Company”) entered into and closed a royalty purchase agreement (the “Royalty Purchase Agreement”) with an entity managed by HealthCare Royalty Management, LLC (“HCR”) to which the Company sold to HCR the right to receive all royalty payments made by Pfizer Inc. (“Pfizer”) in respect of net sales of RUXIENCE. Under the terms of the Royalty Purchase Agreement, the Company received $35 million (the “Investment Amount”) at closing and the Company is eligible to receive additional payments in aggregate of up to an additional $32.5 million based on the achievement of sales milestones. The sales tiers required to earn the total of $32.5 million in milestones are as follows: up to $10 million in 2021, payable at $3.5 million if RUXIENCE net sales equal or exceed $350 million plus an additional $6.5 million if RUXIENCE net sales equal or exceed $395 million; up to $12.5 million in 2022, payable at $2.5 million if RUXIENCE net sales equal or exceed $450 million plus an additional $4.5 million if RUXIENCE net sales equal or exceed $500 million plus an additional $5.5 million if RUXIENCE net sales equal or exceed $525 million; and $10 million in 2023 if RUXIENCE net sales equal or exceed $570 million (collectively, the “Milestone Amounts”). The Royalty Purchase Agreement further provides that, once HCR reaches aggregate royalty payments totaling 190% of the Investment Amount plus the Milestone Amounts to the extent paid by HCR to the Company, Aptevo will be entitled to receive 50% of any additional royalty payments by Pfizer thereafter.

In connection with the Royalty Purchase Agreement, the Company amended its Credit Agreement with MidCap Financial and used $10 million of the proceeds received from the Royalty Purchase Agreement with HCR to pay down the outstanding principal under this agreement from $25 million to $15 million. $10 million of the remaining $15 million principal balance will be payable on March 31, 2022. Beginning March 1, 2022, monthly repayment of the remaining $5 million of principal will commence and continue for the final 30 months of the loan term. If the Company sells the IXINITY deferred payment stream and milestones prior to full repayment of this $5 million principal amount, under the agreement with MidCap Financial, proceeds from same will be applied to pay down the outstanding loan principal balance. MidCap Financial also released its security interest in the RUXIENCE royalty payments. A fee of $550,000 was paid by the Company to MidCap Financial in connection with the amendment in lieu of the formula-based fee previously required.

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 31, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020 and providing a business update (the “Press Release”). A copy of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

