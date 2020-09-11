SEC Filings CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORPORATION (NYSE:CBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORPORATION (NYSE:CBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On September 11, 2020, Christopher & Banks Corporation issued a press release reporting its results for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended August 1, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02.

The information furnished in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed to be filed for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed to the Exchange Act or the 1933 Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.