CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORPORATION (NYSE:CBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On September 11, 2020, Christopher & Banks Corporation issued a press release reporting its results for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended August 1, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02.
The information furnished in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed to be filed for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed to the Exchange Act or the 1933 Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 cbk-8kx20200911exhibit991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.12400 Xenium Lane North,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORPORATION (NYSE:CBK)

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a national specialty retailer featuring private-brand women’s apparel and accessories. The Company offers its customers an assortment of clothing for everyday needs. Its merchandise assortments include designs of women’s apparel, generally consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite and women sizes. The Company also offers a selection of jewelry and accessories, including footwear. The Company operates in the Retail Operations segment, which includes the operation of its retail stores, outlet stores, online and mobile. The Retail Operations segment includes activities generated by the Company’s retail store locations (Missy Petite Women (MPW), Outlet stores, Christopher & Banks (CB), and C.J. Banks (CJ)), as well as the e-commerce business. Its merchandise is developed for women of all sizes, age 40 and older.

