B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:RILY) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On February 10, 2020, B. Riley Financial, Inc. (the “ Company ”) issued a press release announcing the commencement of its public offering of $50,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $7,500,000 aggregate principal amount of senior notes in connection with the offering solely to cover overallotments. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

In addition, in connection with the public offering, the Company will be making road show presentations to certain existing and potential securityholders of the Company. The road show materials are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2.

This Current Report on Form 8-K (and the exhibits attached hereto) may contain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “ SEC ”) in its rules, regulations and releases. These statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions regarding the performance of its business, the terms and conditions and timing of the senior notes offering, the intended use of proceeds of the senior notes offering and other non-historical statements. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “continues,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “forecasts,” and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs only as of the date of this report and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements, including the risks identified and discussed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Readers are strongly encouraged to review carefully the full cautionary statements described in these reports. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides collaborative financial services and solutions through several subsidiaries, including: B. Riley & Co. LLC, a investment bank which provides corporate finance, research, and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients; Great American Group, LLC, a provider of advisory and valuation services, asset disposition and auction solutions, and commercial lending services; B. Riley Capital Management, LLC, an Investment Advisor, which includes B. Riley Asset Management, a provider of investment products to institutional and high net worth investors, and B. Riley Wealth Management (formerly MK Capital Advisors), a multi-family office practice and wealth management firm focused on the needs of ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and Great American Capital Partners, LLC, a provider of senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and private United States companies.