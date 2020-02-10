Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 10, 2020, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its earnings for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019 which is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1. The information contained herein and in the accompanying exhibit shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference to such filing. The information in this report, including the exhibit hereto, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The attached exhibit includes non-GAAP Adjusted net sales, non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss), non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted gross profit and non-GAAP adjusted gross margin. The Company believes that these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, when presented together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations. However, non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of the Company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company makes adjustments to the following items to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures:

Return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business and product line expansion. In connection with new business, the Company may establish return and stock adjustment accruals to account for the anticipated increased levels of business activity and product line expansion. The Company excluded these up-front accruals from net sales because they do not reflect the Company’s operations on an ongoing basis and excluding such accruals enables period-over-period comparability.

Customer allowances related to new business. In connection with new business, the Company may purchase cores from customers, may purchase the customer’s prior supplier’s inventory, or may provide certain customer allowances. The allowances are granted on a negotiated basis, and the Company excluded these allowances from net sales because they do not reflect ongoing product pricing or net sales and excluding such allowances enables period-over-period comparability.

Impact of sales price increases related to tariffs and Tariff costs paid for products sold before price increases were effective. The Company excluded the impact of sales price increases related to tariffs and tariff costs paid for products sold before price increases were effective because excluding such amounts enables period-over-period comparability. Core sales and cost (recovery) in connection with a cancelled contract. The Company excluded the core sales and cost (recovery) in connection with a cancelled contract, because they do not reflect the Company’s operations on an ongoing basis and excluding such sales and costs enables period over-period comparability.

New product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses. These are start-up costs incurred prior to recognizing sales for the launch of new product lines and costs of ramping up production. Transition expenses are costs incurred in connection with the expansion of the Company’s operations in Mexico. The Company excluded start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses because they do not reflect the Company’s operations on an ongoing basis and excluding such costs enables period-over-period comparability.