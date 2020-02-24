B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:RILY) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:RILY) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant
Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant


About B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Story continues below

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides collaborative financial services and solutions through several subsidiaries, including: B. Riley & Co. LLC, a investment bank which provides corporate finance, research, and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients; Great American Group, LLC, a provider of advisory and valuation services, asset disposition and auction solutions, and commercial lending services; B. Riley Capital Management, LLC, an Investment Advisor, which includes B. Riley Asset Management, a provider of investment products to institutional and high net worth investors, and B. Riley Wealth Management (formerly MK Capital Advisors), a multi-family office practice and wealth management firm focused on the needs of ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and Great American Capital Partners, LLC, a provider of senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and private United States companies.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR