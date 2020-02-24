SEC Filings B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:RILY) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant



About B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides collaborative financial services and solutions through several subsidiaries, including: B. Riley & Co. LLC, a investment bank which provides corporate finance, research, and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients; Great American Group, LLC, a provider of advisory and valuation services, asset disposition and auction solutions, and commercial lending services; B. Riley Capital Management, LLC, an Investment Advisor, which includes B. Riley Asset Management, a provider of investment products to institutional and high net worth investors, and B. Riley Wealth Management (formerly MK Capital Advisors), a multi-family office practice and wealth management firm focused on the needs of ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and Great American Capital Partners, LLC, a provider of senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and private United States companies.