AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On February 19, 2020, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company has failed to comply with the minimum bid price requirement of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a) (2) requires that companies listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market maintain a minimum closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share.

Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a 180 calendar day grace period to regain compliance by meeting the continued listing standard. The continued listing standard will be met if the Company’s common stock has a minimum closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the 180 calendar day grace period.

The Company is monitoring the bid price of its common stock and will consider options available to it to achieve compliance.



About AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in the field of urology. The Company focuses on hypogonadism, prostate cancer, urinary tract infections and male infertility. The Company markets ProstaScint (capromab pendetide), a radio imaging agent indicated to detect the prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in the assessment and staging of prostate cancer. The Company also markets Primsol (trimethoprim hydrochloride), a trimethoprim-only oral solution for urinary tract infections. The Company’s pipeline includes MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic device. MiOXSYS system is a point-of-care semen analysis system, used for diagnosis and management of male infertility. The Company holds the United States rights to Natesto (testosterone), a formulation of testosterone delivered through a nasal gel. Natesto is used for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men.