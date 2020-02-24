SEC Filings Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Files An 8-K Other Events

On February 23, 2020, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing expanded results from the previously reported interim analysis of ROCKstar (KD025-213), its ongoing pivotal trial of KD025 in chronic graft-versus-host disease. The data were presented today in the oral late-breaker session at the 2020 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report.

About Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of various unmet medical needs. The Company is developing product candidates in a number of indications within autoimmune and fibrotic disease, oncology and genetic diseases. Its product pipeline consists of KD025, Tesevatinib and KD034. The Company’s other products include Ribasphere RibaPak, Ribasphere, Qsymia, Tetrabenazine and Valganciclovir. KD025 is an orally available, selective small molecule inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), a molecular target in multiple autoimmune, fibrotic and neurodegenerative diseases. Tesevatinib is an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) designed to block key molecular drivers of tumor growth, metastases and drug resistance. KD034 is the Company’s portfolio of enhanced formulations of trientine hydrochloride for the treatment of Wilson’s disease.