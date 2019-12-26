SEC Filings AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On December 24, 2019, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (“Aytu”) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Innovus”), (together, herein the “Companies”) announced that the companies have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a joint preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with Aytu’s proposed acquisition of Innovus on December 23, 2019 after markets closed.

