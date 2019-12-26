AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On December 24, 2019, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (“Aytu”) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Innovus”), (together, herein the “Companies”) announced that the companies have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a joint preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with Aytu’s proposed acquisition of Innovus on December 23, 2019 after markets closed.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) The following exhibit is being filed herewith:
*A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The information contained in the accompanying Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished to Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information contained in the press release shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
About AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in the field of urology. The Company focuses on hypogonadism, prostate cancer, urinary tract infections and male infertility. The Company markets ProstaScint (capromab pendetide), a radio imaging agent indicated to detect the prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in the assessment and staging of prostate cancer. The Company also markets Primsol (trimethoprim hydrochloride), a trimethoprim-only oral solution for urinary tract infections. The Company’s pipeline includes MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic device. MiOXSYS system is a point-of-care semen analysis system, used for diagnosis and management of male infertility. The Company holds the United States rights to Natesto (testosterone), a formulation of testosterone delivered through a nasal gel. Natesto is used for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men.

