RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.



About RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS)

RAIT Financial Trust (RAIT) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). RAIT uses its vertically integrated platform and relationships to originate commercial real estate loans, acquire commercial real estate properties and invest in, manage and service commercial real estate assets. The Company’s segments are real estate lending, owning and managing segment, Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) segment and Taberna Securitization segment. The Company’s real estate lending, owning and managing segment concentrates on lending, owning and managing commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. The Company’s IRT segment concentrates on the ownership of apartment properties in opportunistic markets throughout the United States. The Company’s Taberna Securitization segment includes the ownership and management of approximately three real estate trust preferred securitizations.