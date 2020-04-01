SEC Filings AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events

On April 1, 2020, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (the “Company”) a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs announced today that it has received its first Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-2019”) IgG/IgM Rapid Test shipment containing 100,000 tests from the manufacturer on March 31, 2020. The Company is now in the process of relabeling the test kits to comply with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements relating to labeling of COVID-19 serology test kits and expects to begin filling current backorders and additional incoming orders shortly thereafter.

Additionally, the Company announced that it expects to receive another 500,000 rapid tests from the manufacturer in the next two to three weeks in order to fulfill additional customer orders.

Forward-Looking Statement

This current report on Form 8-K includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as \’\’may,\’\’ \’\’will,\’\’ \’\’should,\’\’ \’\’forecast,\’\’ \’\’could,\’\’ \’\’expect,\’\’ \’\’suggest,\’\’ \’\’believe,\’\’\’\’estimate,\’\’ \’\’continue,\’\’ \’\’anticipate,\’\’ \’\’intend,\’\’ \’\’plan,\’\’ or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: market and other conditions, the regulatory and commercial risks associated with introducing the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test, shipping delays and their impact on our ability to introduce the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test, our ability to enforce our exclusive rights to distribute the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test in the jurisdictions set forth in the distribution agreement, the ability of the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test to accurately and reliably test for COVID-19, the manufacture of the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test’s ability to manufacture such testing kits on a high volume scale, manufacturing problems or delays related to the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test, our ability to satisfy any labelling conditions or other FDA or other regulatory conditions to sell the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Kit, the ability to obtain a sufficient number of COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test kits to meet demand if any, the demand or lack thereof for the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Kit, effects of the business combination of Aytu and the Commercial Portfolio and the recently completed merger (\”Merger\”) with Innovus Pharmaceuticals, including the combined company\’s future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans, the ability of the combined company to realize anticipated synergies in the timeframe expected or at all, changes in capital markets and the ability of the combined company to finance operationsin the manner expected, the diversion of management time on Merger-related issues and integration of the Commercial Portfolio, the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations the Commercial Portfolio and Innovus with Aytu\’s existingoperations, risks relating to gaining market acceptance of our products, obtaining or maintaining reimbursement by third-party payors for our prescription products, the potential future commercialization of our product candidates, the anticipated start dates, durations and completion dates, as well as the potential future results, of our ongoing and future clinical trials, the anticipated designs of our future clinical trials, anticipated future regulatory submissions and events, our anticipated future cash position and future events under our current and potential future collaboration. We also refer you to the risks described in \’\’Risk Factors\’\’ in Part I, Item 1A of the company\’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other reports and documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) The following exhibit is being filed herewith: