SELECT BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On April 1, 2020, Select Bancorp, Inc. mailed a letter to its shareholders. The letter is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and incorporated herein by reference.

to General Instruction B.2 of Current Report on Form 8-K, the information contained in, or incorporated into, Item 7.01, including the letter attached as Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

About SELECT BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides commercial and retail financial services to customers located in its market areas. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. The Bank’s lending activities are oriented to the consumer/retail customer, as well as to the small-to-medium sized businesses located in central and eastern North Carolina. The Bank offers commercial, consumer and mortgage lending products. It originates construction loans for the purpose of acquisition, development and construction of both residential and commercial properties (ADC loans). The Bank’s deposits include savings, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) account and money market deposits, time deposits and non-interest-bearing deposits.