AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 – Other Events

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (the “Company”) filed Form 8-K on December 2, 2020, communicating the Company’s recently established purchasing relationship with a U.S. supplier of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) authorized antigen tests. Antigen tests rapidly detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus antigen via a nasopharyngeal swab and are used without laboratory equipment.

An initial shipment of EUA antigen tests was received by the Company, and all initial test kit inventory was depleted. Accordingly, the Company placed a significantly larger order for additional EUA antigen kits to address higher than anticipated test demand. This larger shipment of test kits has now been received by the Company, and customer backorders are being fulfilled. The Company expects the test kits to contribute incremental revenue for the Company.