AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 – Other Events

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (the “Company”) filed Form 8-K on December 2, 2020, communicating the Company’s recently established purchasing relationship with a U.S. supplier of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) authorized antigen tests. Antigen tests rapidly detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus antigen via a nasopharyngeal swab and are used without laboratory equipment.
An initial shipment of EUA antigen tests was received by the Company, and all initial test kit inventory was depleted. Accordingly, the Company placed a significantly larger order for additional EUA antigen kits to address higher than anticipated test demand. This larger shipment of test kits has now been received by the Company, and customer backorders are being fulfilled. The Company expects the test kits to contribute incremental revenue for the Company.
About AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in the field of urology. The Company focuses on hypogonadism, prostate cancer, urinary tract infections and male infertility. The Company markets ProstaScint (capromab pendetide), a radio imaging agent indicated to detect the prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in the assessment and staging of prostate cancer. The Company also markets Primsol (trimethoprim hydrochloride), a trimethoprim-only oral solution for urinary tract infections. The Company’s pipeline includes MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic device. MiOXSYS system is a point-of-care semen analysis system, used for diagnosis and management of male infertility. The Company holds the United States rights to Natesto (testosterone), a formulation of testosterone delivered through a nasal gel. Natesto is used for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men.

